THEY DO NOT REPRESENT ME : CHAMISA SLAMS KHUPE ABUSE





An incident involving a group of people accosting and shouting obscenities at our former colleague and Vice President, Thokozani Khupe has been brought to my attention.





I’m also aware that there is an impression that this incident was authored by the party. This is incorrect. I wish to state in very clear terms that whoever these people are, they do not represent me or the party.





The behaviour displayed in that video (in circulation on social media) is deplorable, wrong and is inconsistent with the values that we stand for as a democratic party. It has nothing to do with us and we condemn it in the strongest terms.





No one, not even a political competitor, should be subjected to that kind of disrespectful behaviour. As a party we have championed peaceful and non-violent, democratic change. That is our supreme guiding principle. We are committed to pursue this course and we will not allow or condone any behaviour which derails our mission.





We disassociate ourselves from this incident and where any of our members are identified as part of it, they have not acted with authorisation and disciplinary procedures will be activated.





We want a strong and prosperous Zimbabwe, one in which there is peace, tolerance and progress. We continue to urge Zimbabweans to participate peacefully in the election.

Finally, as I always do, let me urge those who have not yet registered to please take the current opportunity to do so.





Hon. Adv. Nelson Chamisa