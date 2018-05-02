skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 2 May 2018
TEACHERS STRIKE PREMATURE : GOVT
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BOSS BEDS COP'S WIFE, FACES $15K DEMAND
A BULAWAYO-based junior police officer is suing his boss for $50 000 in damages for allegedly engaging in an adulterous relationship with hi...
ZANU PF PRIMARIES : SOME RESULTS
Masvingo Urban : House of Assembly Taguma B. Mazarire 1951 Edson Zvobgo Jnr 1489 Godard Dunhira 428 Gordon Gomba 298 SENATORIAL (C...
WHY I DUMPED CHAMISA : YVONNE
Freed after two years in prison, Yvonne Musarurwa gives orders to district officers who had converged at Gutu and Chikowere law firm — the d...
OPPAH IS SAFE
WHAT A DISASTER : LUMUMBA
The way we conducted these primary elections, I am ashamed of my party today. Zanu PF, we need to be serious. To think this is a proces...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment