The second school term was off to a smooth start today, with the government hailing teachers for upholding professionalism and being patient to negotiations that will address their concerns.





Teachers reported for duty as the schools reopened today, defying calls for strike and give room for ongoing negotiations with their employer.





The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavhima said their reports indicated that it was business as usual at many schools and as government, they are looking forward to a fruitful term.





Professor Mavhima said as they continue working towards achieving inclusive education, no leaner must be sent back home due to non-payment, adding that parents must also be responsible by ensuring that they honour their payment plans.





Following engagements with the Apex Council which are still underway, the government recently agreed to increase civil servants’ salaries by 10 % and address some of their concerns in order to improve their working conditions.zbc