SPOKESMAN DUMPS MUJURU

DEPUTY national spokesperson of the Dr Joice Mujuru-led National People’s Party (NPP) Mr Methuseli Moyo has quit the party saying the new political landscape needs rethinking.

Dr Mujuru’s NPP has been grappling with defections.



The privately owned media yesterday reported that over 50 of its party supporters in Mashonaland East province had left to join other political outfits. In an interview, Mr Moyo said after self introspection, he decided to leave the party.





“This is to notify you of my resignation from the National People’s Party with immediate effect, today 26 April 2018. This is purely on personal reasons.





This has been one of the hardest political decisions of my life as NPP had become part of my life, my second home and my hope,” said Mr Moyo. “However, developments within and outside the party have led me to decide to end my association with NPP. It is my considered position that the post-Mugabe (former president), post-Tsvangirai (late Morgan) era requires new strategies and new alignments.”





He said he made his decision to quit the party despite its trust in him to represent it in the coming harmonised elections.





“From the bottom of my heart, I express sincere gratitude to NPP Bulawayo province, in particular my constituency Magwegwe who showed confidence in me by elevating me to national leadership of the party,” Mr Moyo said.





“Most, importantly, I thank NPP members in Magwegwe for nominating me unopposed to be the National House of Assembly candidate in the 2018 elections. I am humbled. Sadly, I can no longer continue with the journey.”

He further expressed gratitude to Dr Mujuru and her vice presidents for appointing him to be the party’s deputy spokesperson.





“I will always feel honoured for the privilege to be appointed to an important position in a reputable national party as NPP. To the NPP family at large, I will miss you. Together we struggled. I hoped together we would make it. Sadly, we have to part,” said Mr Moyo. Chronicle