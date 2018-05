SANCTIONS HIT BY SANCTIONS

“I did not get the visa until today, as I speak, this morning, because I am due to go for a medical check-up in SA next week. I then sent a request to have my passport returned because I did not have an indication of when the visa would be processed,” Dabengwa said. “This was after speaking with John Culley of British embassy in Harare asking why [there was] a delay in the processing of my visa. He responded that maybe it is because my name was on the sanctions list. But I said my name had been withdrawn from the sanctions list in 2010. I travelled twice to the UK after my name was withdrawn from the list.”