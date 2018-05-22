POLL VIOLENCE : MDC SUPPORTER ARRESTED

AN MDC Alliance supporter from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two people at a polling station at Amakhosi Grounds in Gwabalanda suburb.
Wayne Mpala (22) from Gwabalanda suburb allegedly kicked Mrs Alettah Zvavamwe on the thigh and pushed Mr Nephat Sibanda on Saturday at Amakhosi Grounds polling station following an argument among the MDC Alliance supporters during the Alliance’s primary elections.
Later on in the day, Mpala allegedly pushed Mrs Sibanda in a bid to gain access into a room were votes were being counted. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.
Mr Ncube remanded him out of custody to June 5 for trial. The magistrate warned Mpala against interfering with State witnesses.
Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu told the court that on Saturday at Amakhosi Grounds polling station, the MDC Alliance were holding primary elections for councillors.
The court heard that Mr Sibanda suffered a bruised shoulder but did not seek medical treatment.
A police report was made leading to Mpala’s arrest. Chronicle
