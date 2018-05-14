POLL RE-RUNS : AS IT HAPPENS

updates by The Herald



1426: There are fears that voting could spill over to tomorrow as party officials were still distributing ballot papers for the Zanu-PF primary election in Zvimba North and South. Ballot paper distribution started around 10am. There is one polling centre per party district and there are 17 party districts in Zvimba North while Zvimba South has 10 districts. Some of the centres in both constituencies had not received the ballot papers by lunchtime.



1423: Elections have been cancelled in Glen View South. Candidates are to meet today at 4pm at the party provincial headquarters. One of the problems is the issue of boundaries especially Churu farm which is said to have been made part of Harare South constituency.

1400: At Nyagundi Secondary School polling station, Ward 34 in Mutare North, voters have refused to cast the ballot after realising that they were only voting for a councillor without Senatorial and Parliamentary candidates. They have since dispersed. Polling officers have been left with the voting material at the polling station waiting for instructions from their superiors in Mutare. Voting in ward 19 in Dangamvura Chikanga is almost complete. The process continues up to 630 pm. Voters said everything is going on smoothly.



1327: Voting started around 12 noon at some voting centres in Chegutu East constituency where veteran politician Cde Webster Shamu faces Mashonaland West provincial youth chairman Cde Vengai Musengi and Cde Julius Murombedzi. Ballot material has now been distributed to all the 15 voting centres in the constituency. However, voting is yet to start at some centres as verification of cell registers is still underway.





1255: At Glen view community hall in Glen view 3. At least 100 people are at the hall waiting to vote. Voting hasn’t started yet. The area falls under Glen View South constituency.





1214: Voting has just started in some areas in Harare South. People have started voting at St Johns in Saturday Retreat. Voting material has however not been received in Hopley, Stoneridge Park and Ushehwekunze.





1148: Ballot papers have reached some of the polling stations in Zvimba North. Zanu-PF supporters have started voting at Pindi Park and Hunyani Farm polling stations.





1100: Shamva North candidates are Cdes Ryan Dokwani, Oscar Gorerino, Zex Pamucheche, Nicholas Goche and Oscar Karombo.





1058: Voting has not yet started in Mutare West as the name of one aspiring candidate, Cde Freddy Mushipe, was missing on the ballot paper. They are currently discussing on the way forward with indications that the name will be penned on the ballot. A handful of people are gathered outside Zimbabwe Trust hall at Changazi in Ward 16. Cdes Luke Mangezi, Taurai Choga and Freddy Mushipe are vying for the local authority post.





1045: Candidates for Glen View South are Cdes Pius Madzinga, Offard Muchuwe, Jabulani Mbetu and Dumisani Chipango while those for Glen View North are Cdes Natalie Kadzviti, Martin Mambo, Isso Madzivanyika, Tafirenyika Chipato, Jeffy Njiva, Tafadzwa Machemedze and Moses Bote.









1034: Although ballot papers have been dispatched from the command centre voting is still to start in Shamva South prompting some voters to return home saying they will only come back upon the arrival of the ballot papers.





1031: There have been delays in the deployment of voting material resulting in late start to the voting process. National Elections Directorate representative Cde Sydney Nyanungo however, expressed optimism that voting would be finalised by end of day.





1027: Candidates for Shamva South are Cdes Big Makumbe, Grashan Nyanhete, Joseph Mapiki, Cosam Dhimuye, Isaac Chinodakufa, Branwell Bushu, Lameck Chivavano, Clopas Mupeasu and Smart Bhoga.





Party members patiently waiting to cast their votes at Mutasa Primary School in Buhera West constituency





1015: Voting has started in Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency ward 15.





1007: Deployment of ballot material currently underway at the provincial command centre in Chinhoyi.





0945: At 12 candidates are contesting in Harare South national assembly constituency. They are Cdes Leonard Tarwireyi, Peter Mathambo, Paul Mafinini, Nyasha Madzamba, Maxwell Munondo, Tonderayi Nkomo, Reclief Chikwenhure, Henry Ziwerere, Kingstone Gudyanga, Monday Mugwisi, Douglas Mahiya and Tongai Mnangagwa.









0940: Voting has not started in Kambuzuma. There is no official communication as to why voting is yet to start. The candidates in Kambuzuma are Cdes Tinashe Maduza, Samuel Chinyowa, Simbarashe Mupandanyama and David Mubaiwa.





0937: Voting material has been distributed to all polling stations in Shamva South.





0931: Voting has not yet started in Harare South as polling material has still to get to polling stations. Most candidates are gathered at the command centre in Stoneridge Park to try to get answers on the delay in distribution of material.





Buhera West MP Cde Oliva Mandipaka makes his way from the command centre after disbursement of ballot papers





0930: Voting has started in Ward Six urban Makoni Central, but like in the first round, Senator Shadreck Chipanga’s name is missing on the ballot paper. An ad-hoc decision was however made to do away with the ballot papers and voters are being given papers to write the full name of their preferred candidate. The reruns in all Makoni constituencies are for Senate, Women’s qouta, Senate and Local Government.





0908: Voting in Chipinge Central constituency is in progress. There is a significant number of voters in the 4 polling stations visited. Voting material arrived as early as 6 am at all polling stations.





0907: Ballot papers for the Zvimba North and South primary elections rerun have not yet arrived. Election agents are still waiting for the arrival of the ballot papers. There is confusion over the command centres for both constituencies. Sources have, however, indicated that Raffingora will be the command centre for Zvimba North while Banket Sports Club will be used for the latter. The Zvimba North primary election failed to take off after being marred by confusion over the distribution of ballot papers. In Zvimba South, the result was nullified over allegations of vote buying.There are 14 candidates in the Zvimba North primaries including Cdes Farai Chiyangwa, Theresa Maburutse, Christopher Shumba, Miriam Bamhare, Dolly Tamanikwa, Rodwell Chitemerere, Joseph Kaundo, Marian Chombo, Goodluck G. Mbiri, Godmire Mufuka, Chamunorwa Chironda, Idah Kamushinda, Chionioni Pasipanodya and Wilbom M. Mehlomakulu. In Zvimba South, ZIFA president Cde Phillip CHiyangwa is vying for the opportunity to represent Zanu-PF against Cdes Jesca W. Tapfumaneyi, Crispen Saidi and Sign Chabvonga.









0813: Disbursements of ballot papers in the Buhera West rerun has begun. Incumbent MP Cde Oliver Mandipaka battles Cdes Gelly Multi, Aaron Mupandawana, Soul Nzuma, Wilson Nzuma and Prosper Nyawo.



