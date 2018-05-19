PICS : PRINCE HARRY WEDS MEGHAN MARKLE

Meghan Markle has married Prince Harry in a wedding watched around the globe.

The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.





Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.





Following their marriage, the couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Celebrity royalty including the Clooneys, the Beckhams, Idris Elba, Elton John and Oprah Winfrey are among some of the world's biggest stars watching them marry. Britain's royals including the Queen and Prince Philip were also there to support them.







