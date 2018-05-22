PARIRENYATWA ELECTED WHO ASSEMBLY PRESIDENT

HEALTH and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa was yesterday elected the World health Organisation (WHO) 71st Assembly president, a position he will hold until next year.



Dr Parirenyatwa takes over from Professor Veronica Skvortsova, Minister of Healthcare of the Russian Federation who presided over the assembly last year.



The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO.

“It is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.





“The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the organisation, appoint the director-general, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget,” says WHO.





The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland and the 71st session ends on May 26. Herald