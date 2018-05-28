OVER 400 PHARMACISTS DE-REGISTERED

Over 400 pharmacists have been deregistered by the Pharmacists Council of Zimbabwe (PCZ) and will not be allowed to practice in Zimbabwe.



PCZ registers pharmacists, develops standards, codes and guidelines for the pharmacy profession and also handles notifications, complaints, investigations and disciplinary hearings.



In order to practise in Zimbabwe, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians must be registered with the PCZ and must have satisfied it that they meet their requirements.



Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and registered pharmacy premises must renew their registration with PCZ every year, which involves completing a declaration stating that they meet set professional, fitness to practise and ethical standards.



In a notice issued yesterday, PCZ said that over 400 pharmacists, optometrists and pharmacy technicians were being erased “as at January 2018, in terms of section 90 (1)(a)(i) of the Health Professionals Act (chapter 27:19).”



This is the latest of the purges in the pharmaceutical sector, which has been dogged by a slew of allegations including charges of importing uncertified and unsafe drugs from countries such as Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and India. Daily News