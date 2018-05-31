OUR ONLY TRICK TO WIN POLLS : ED





President Emmerson Mnangagwa is confident the ruling Zanu PF party will fairly and resoundingly win the 30 July harmonised elections as it is united and working hard to win the hearts of the electorate.





Addressing thousands of party supporters during his convention with the Zanu PF youths at the Mkoba open grounds in Gweru today, Cde Mnangagwa said their trick to win the elections is hard work and commitment to uplift the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.





“Yesterday I met both the winners and losers of the primary elections and talked about the need to unite. There have been some talk of bhora musango but I am glad that all members have since unanimously accepted the outcome of the internal polls. I heard one of the losing candidates here, Godfrey Tsenengamu saying as youths, they have now learnt the tricks of elections. Now I am saying we don’t win elections through tricks. The trick is to work hard so that people vote for you,” Cde Mnangagwa said.





The President reiterated his calls for peace ahead of the polls.





“We set down and agreed that we want free, peaceful, transparent and credible elections. Now look at your number here, I cannot even see where this sea [of people] is starting and ending. So why would you want to be violent against people whom you can easily count? Ignore them, I ignore them, as if they don’t exist,” he said, adding that God blesses people who are united,” he added.





Cde Mnangagwa said the emphasise of his administration is hard work in order to rebuild the economy and create employment for the youths.





“I have met various stakeholders in the country among them the business players and agreed that we now want to develop the economy and and we do this we want investment in the country, both local and international. I also met war veterans to thank them for their sacrifice to liberate the country during their days as youths and today I am meeting you to tell you how your future can be shaped and safeguarded, and this will only be possible if you vote Zanu PF,” he said.





“As your elders, our task is to make your future successful and this can be achieved if we modernise our technologies, modernise our agriculture, modernise our infrastructure, modernise our education sector, modernise our health sector. We have prioritised the revival of industries like ZISCOSTEEL and all other sectors of the economy such as the NRZ,” he added.





According to the President: “Business brings food on the table, sends children to school, builds hospital and there is development only if there is business, so Zimbabwe is open for business.”





Cde Mnangagwa also said American companies are prepared to invest in Zimbabwe’s energy sector, specifically in the Batoka Gorge hydro-power station. He adds that Zimbabwe has since written to the US to have sanctions (ZIDERA) scrapped to allow US firms to invest in Zimbabwe.





He added that the government is committed to support youths in various sectors of the economy including those in the arts industry and led by Sandra Ndebele, urging them to unite and approach the government with sound projects proposals for funding.





On farms, Cde Mnangagwa said youths will benefit from the repossession and downsizing of farms belonging to those with more than one, adding that the focus is to make the land more productive and say good-bye to food shortages.



