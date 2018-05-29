NO BHORA MUSANGO : CHIWENGA

VP Chiwenga has urged Zanu-PF members to unite and set aside differences induced by the party’s just-ended primary elections.



Addressing a healing and reconciliation workshop for the ruling party’s winning and losing candidates in Harare earlier today, Vice President Chiwenga said the “bhora musango” mantra had no place in the party.



He said petty differences should not distract the party from winning the coming harmonised elections. Herald