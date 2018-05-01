NIGHT CLUB MURDER : TWO IN COURT

TWO of the four men from Bulawayo who allegedly killed a popular cross border transporter (umalayitsha) Bongani “Bongo” Ndlovu at a night spot on Saturday night appeared in court yesterday.
Michael Nqabayezwe Ndebele (22) from Lemon Groove, Hillcrest and Adrian Sabelo Mguni (29) a messenger of court are facing charges of murdering Ndlovu.
They are represented by Mr Tanaka Muganyi of Tanaka Law Chambers. Mr Muganyi said from the witness statements and facts before the court it was clear that the allegations pointed to Mguni.
“We are putting the State on notice that we will challenge the remand of the first accused person,” he said.
The reason why Ndlovu was assaulted was not mentioned in court. However, on Sunday Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango said the two were with Thamsanqa Mlalazi and Mhlanguli Mguni drinking beer when an argument arose with the deceased and it later degenerated into a fist fight.
“The four teamed up to assault Bongani Ndlovu who managed to escape in the company of a security guard and headed for Bulawayo Central Police Station to make a report but before he got there, he fell down and became unconscious.
“An ambulance was summoned but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals,” said Insp Simango. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment