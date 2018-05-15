NCUBE DUMPS MISIHAIRABWI-MUSHONGA

THE MDC has excluded legislator Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga from its list of party candidates to contest in the forthcoming harmonised elections in what insiders say is a culmination of her fallout with party leader Professor Welshman Ncube.





Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigned from her post as MDC secretary-general a few years ago as the rift between her and Professor Ncube widened.

In an interview yesterday, MDC spokesman Mr Kurauone Chihwayi said the party had no special treatment for anyone and everyone should follow party procedure.





“Honourable Misihairabwi is not on the list because she did not apply as far as we are concerned. The former secretary general is not on the list because she did not apply just like the other three sitting legislators. We don’t have permanent seats or special treatment for anyone.





“The MDC does not have a different approach for some individuals or sitting Members of Parliament,” said Mr Chihwayi.





He said the candidate selection process was conducted in a democratic and transparent manner in line with the party constitution.





“The MDC communicates through party structures and treats sitting and aspiring legislators with equal respect. As far as we know Misihairabwi-Mushonga is still a hard worker and loyal cadre of the MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube,” he said.





Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga who is famed for her feminist activism which saw her bringing panties and sanitary wear to Parliament on Monday said she had not received official communication from the party but leaves with her head high.

In a long message on her Facebook page, the vocal MP said she wished the candidates well.

“There are many people who have capacity and perhaps better energy to take on Parliament role and it is important that they too are supported and encouraged to move forward. I therefore hold no grudge against the party for choosing to move forward without me.





“I was able to bring to Parliament a baby, sanitary wear, used panties. In spite of the backlash that my party must have suffered, at no point was I censured or felt the party was unhappy. I wish both the party and its candidate the best in the coming election,” wrote Misihairabwi-Mushonga.





She however expressed disappointment in the number of women candidates on the list saying she expected better from a party founded on the respect of women and gender equality. “I do wish the women candidates even more luck and will be cheering them when they take their seats in the house,” she said.





She thanked the party for nominating her to be part of the inclusive government negotiations and the constitution making process.





“I will remain an activist on women’s issues and remain convinced that the issue of marginalisation of Matabeleland should take centre stage in the national discourse. I wish to thank the many women that have supported my crazy way of doing things in the house,” she said.





The legislator who has served four terms in Parliament is rumoured to be mulling joining the MDC faction led by Thokozani Khuphe as the two have been seen together in a number of fora lately.





She hinted in her message that she might take part in the elections.

“If I don’t go back into the house, I do hope that the women who go in will build on the little steps we have climbed and just remember, if you need tips we will be there, and don’t mind the bullies it gets better. Cheers!” she wrote. Herald