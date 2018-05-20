MUJURU COALITION LAUNCHES MANIFESTO





The People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) yesterday launched its 2018 election manifesto at Dotito business centre in Mashonaland Central province.





All five political parties under the PRC banner namely, National People’s Party (NPP), People’s Democratic Party(PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga, Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (ZEFF), Zimbabwe United for Democracy (ZUNDE) and Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (DARE) gathered for the launch of their 2018 election manifesto.





Alliance member, Mr Gorden Moyo gave the preamble to the manifesto which he said hinges on the party’s approach to bring an end to cash liquidity crisis facing the nation, while chairperson, Mativenga implored supporters to get registered especially taking advantage of the window period offered by the voters roll inspection period.





PRC 2018 presidential candidate, Dr Joice Mujuru unpacked the contents of the manifesto and commended fellow colleagues for choosing her as president of the coalition.





A sizeable crowd thronged the open space beside Dotito irrigation scheme for the manifesto launch.



