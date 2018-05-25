MP GAVA TO BE LAID TO REST TODAY

Mhondoro-Ngezi National Assembly member Cde Mike Gava will be buried at MayFair Farm in Kadoma today.



Cde Gava was declared a provincial hero yesterday. He died on Tuesday at West End Hospital after a cancer battle.



A service was held at Nyaradzo Funeral Services along Herbert Chitepo Avenue yesterday morning after which Cde Gava’s body was taken to MayFair Farm, which is about 5km along Chakari Road.





Cde Gava’s family on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the zanu-pf leadership in Mashonaland West Province led by party chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi for their assistance during the funeral.





Cde Ziyambi said the ruling party was covering all expenses related to Cde Gava’s funeral.





He said the provincial party leadership had written to Zanu PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu requesting that Cde Gava be accorded provincial hero status.





“We visited the family as the provincial party leadership and agreed that the party would assist with the burial and funeral expenses while we have also requested that he be accorded provincial hero status,” he said.





Cde Ziyambi said Cde Gava worked diligently for the country as an MP. “He was a hard working party cadre who held various party positions in the Youth League rising to the position of national political commissar in the wing.





“Cde Gava also became one of the youngest legislators when he was voted to represent the Mhondoro-Ngezi constituency in 2013 before becoming a Central Committee member in 2014.”

Cde Ziyambi said the party had cancelled all its programmes including election campaigns that were expected to start yesterday.





“We have mobilised enough resources so that our supporters would attend Cde Gava’s burial on Friday while all party programmes have been suspended until the burial,” he said.

Cde Gava’s health started deteriorating last year after undergoing surgery for an unnamed ailment before he was diagnosed with cancer.





The legislature was a passionate leader who worked for the development of Mhondoro-Ngezi.

An avid football follower of Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars, also served as the zanu-pf Youth League’s provincial secretary for information and publicity.





Cde Gava is survived by his wife and two sons. Herald