MP GAVA LAID TO REST

Thousands of mourners gathered at Mayfair Farm in Kadoma yesterday to bid farewell to Mhondoro-Ngezi National Assembly member Cde Mike Gava who died on Tuesday. Cde Gava (38) succumbed to cancer at West End Hospital. Addressing mourners, guest of honour and Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi described Cde Gava as a straightforward cadre who stood by the party and the Zimbabwean Government.



“As Zanu-PF, it is a great loss as Cde Gava was one of the few reliable people in the party. Government has seen it fit to accord Cde Mike Gava a liberation hero status because of his sacrifice and immense contribution to the development of Zimbabwe and the youth fraternity specifically,” he said.



“As a young man, he grew up in a political environment as his late mother was a senator. Cde Gava was approachable and down to earth.”



Cde Ziyambi said the late Cde Gava was a staunch advocate for Zimbabwe’s Land Reform Programme.



“He advocated for the empowerment of youths to leadership positions. This resulted in a number of them benefiting from the Government’s Land Reform Programme, not only in Mhondoro-Ngezi or Sanyati districts, but also in other areas throughout Zimbabwe,” he said.







Cde Ziyambi said Cde Gava also significantly impacted development in his constituency.

“Cde Gava played a significant role in development of his constituency.





“He facilitated the construction of schools, clinics, drilling of boreholes,” he said.

“He was instrumental in sourcing and negotiating fares for transporters during the Government’s drought relief programme in his constituency.”





Cde Ziyambi said Cde Gava was concerned about productivity at Mamina Irrigation Scheme. “He encouraged beneficiaries to be productive and went on to source markets for their produce yearly. Roads in his constituency though, gravelled are trafficable.”





The Zanu-PF provincial leadership catered for all funeral expenses.

“We then decided as the provincial executive to cater for all the expenses, including coffin and food.



“We also requested for a provincial hero status and he was accorded a liberation hero status.

We wanted to bury him at provincial heroes, but on discussions with family, we then laid him at the farm.”





Zanu-PF provincial youth chairperson Cde Vengai Musengi described the late Cde Gava as a loving person.



“He taught us to be straight forward party cadres as he never betrayed the revolution at any given point and had respect for his elders,” he said.





Family spokesperson Mr Lloyd Mhishi described the late Cde Gava as a unifier.

“He was a unifier in the family, he would assist in times of need. While on deathbed, he would even give orders to support others,” he said.





The burial was attended by Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Douglas Mombeshora, Central Committee members and the provincial leadership. Herald