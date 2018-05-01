MORE DESERT MUJURU





THE NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP) suffered a massive blow yesterday as more than 50 national and provincial leaders from Mashonaland East province dumped the outfit and joined MDC-T, claiming there was no hope for the Joice Mujuru party.





Led by provincial chairperson, Taurayi Pasirayi, they said they believed the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance was the only viable option with a meaningful chance of winning elections later this year.





Some national executive members and standing committee members were also part of the delegation that defected and presented itself to MDC-T leaders at Harvest House yesterday.





Chamisa, exuding confidence, said they had hoped to form a grand coalition with Mujuru, but had failed.





“This is a very big event because MDC has never been strong in Mashonaland East province since formation, but over the past few months, the party has improved in that province, but that is not enough without the strongholds in that province,” he said in his address to the former NPP members.





“This is a significant development in the history of the country, not only MDC-T, and what we want is something that unites people so that we move together.





“We are happy that we have made inroads into Mashonaland East. Our wish was that Mujuru was going to come on board in this great movement in a grand coalition.”

Chamisa said his party was now permeating all spheres and was ditching the tag that it was an urban party.





Chamisa expressed confidence that MDC-T was going to romp to victory in the forthcoming elections, describing President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a weaker candidate compared to his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.





The group, comprising of NPP national standing committee members, said there was no going back on its decision.





“The major reason that has driven us to make this bold decision is that we have differed fundamentally with the leadership of Joice Mujuru on the way forward regarding the party’s joining of a true grand coalition of progressive political formations.





“It is our considered view that the MDC Alliance is the only platform that currently offers this once-in-a-generation opportunity to dislodge Zanu PF from continuing to mismanage the affairs of the State and the economy,” the former NPP members said in a statement. However, NPP secretary-general Gift Nyandoro dismissed the “purported” defection as good political riddance, derogatorily dismissing the party’s Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, Taurayi Pasirayi.





“NPP is not going to lose sleep over a hullabaloo of a political baboon, who mistook his failure to control drunken behaviour for political progress.



