MLISWA IS A TOURIST MP : RIVAL

ZIMBABWE Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) candidate for Norton constituency Tendai Muchemwa said he is not afraid to contest against Zanu PF’s Christopher Mutsvangwa and independent candidate Temba Mliswa, describing them as tourists who only came to Norton to fill a vacancy.







Speaking after a campaign rally in Norton at the weekend, Muchemwa said his potential was exhibited by the massive turnout, adding that he was prepared to face his rivals at the ballot box.





“I am not afraid of anyone for that matter. I am confident of winning since I know my terrain having been born and bred in the area, unlike some of my rivals who are more like tourist MPs who only came to Norton to fill a vacancy. ZIPP is a serious party and we have a message that resonates with the public.





“We are in sync with the electorate, we preach peace with our emphasis being on development. We are God-fearing and we offer practical solutions. We currently concerned about building our party and will pay little attention to what is occurring in other organisations,” he said.





Muchemwa, who once campaigned for Mliswa in Norton against Zanu PF during a by-election a few years ago, said he left the incumbent legislator due to differences in ideologies.





“I left because of ideological differences. Moreover, he lacks a clear direction. One day he is pushing factional Zanu PF politics, the next he is claiming independence while insulting leaders of the opposition,” he said.



