MIXED VIEWS ON CHAMISA UK TRIP

“I like the call for Big Ideas not Big Men. But I didn’t get a strong sense of the transformation Chamisa promises. Much of the programme seems reactive and retrogressive, boiling down to ‘we’re not Zanu’. As one questioner pointed out, it’s hard to identify MDC distinctives. More importantly, though, some things just didn’t add up. A call for Big Ideas is not in itself a Big Idea. Chamisa’s only Big Idea seems to be changing the government. There were a lot of technocratic fixes, but most of them are in Zanu PF’s programme as well.”