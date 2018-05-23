MINISTER MOYO MEETS US TEAM





The Minister Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo has held talks with a visiting American informal working group which has an interest on Zimbabwe.





The group, comprising experts on Zimbabwe and former Ambassadors, is in the country to understand what is happening on the ground and hear the views and aspirations of different sections of society and stakeholders on the coming harmonised elections.





Popular faces making up the group include former ambassadors to Zimbabwe, Mr Bruce Wharton and Mr William Bellamy, as well as former ambassador to Botswana, Mr Michel Gavin, who are all now retired but have significant attachment to Zimbabwe and may be called on to contribute their opinions on issues relating to Zimbabwe.





Speaking after the meeting that lasted for more than one hour, Minister Moyo said Zimbabwe is in constant touch with the USA to share information specifically on the vision of the new political dispensation and the coming elections.





Leader of the group, Mr Bellamy and Mr Wharton said the group is keen to know about the preparations of the harmonised elections and it will meet various stakeholders in the country, including the opposition and civic society.



