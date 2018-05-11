skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 11 May 2018
MDC PRIMARIES : MAJOME QUITS
Friday, May 11, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
— Povo News (@povonewsafrica)
11 May 2018
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MDC REJECTS MAHERE
The MDC will field a candidate in Mt Pleasant, ending any hopes of Advocate Fadzayi Mahere joining the alliance. MDC-T's elections ...
CHAMISA OUT OF DEPTH : PROFESSOR
Professor of African History at the University of Liverpool, Dr Diana Jeater, has torched a Twitter storm when she described MDC-T lea...
I WILL GIVE MUTSVANGWA A BLOODY NOSE AGAIN
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special adviser and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa’s...
VIDEO : CHAMISA ON HARDTALK
BEITBRIDGE GANG ROBS MALAWIAN SANGOMA
NEVER rob an inyanga, especially from Malawi. This advice rang true for a gang of five armed robbers that has been pouncing on motoris...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment