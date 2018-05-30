MDC OVERWHELMED BY APPEALS





OPPOSITION MDC-T has resolved to extend the deadline for its primary elections to end of this week to allow for aggrieved party members to lodge their appeals.





The party commenced its candidate selection with a consensus process that largely failed to deliver the intended results, forcing it to hold primary elections which were also marred by irregularities and violence.





In an interview yesterday, MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said the huge number of appeals by party members was an indication of democracy at work.





“The lasting impression for me is that these primary elections have been a great and satisfactory realisation that our people know their rights,” he said, while watering down the wave of dissatisfaction raised by many aspiring candidates.





“Where they thought they were unfairly disqualified or unfairly defeated, they have raised those complaints. Further, the holding of primary elections is a democratic process that is encouraged.





“There have been some instances where some candidates have tried to cheat in the election and we need, therefore, to tighten our systems, but overall, the primaries were good.”





Mwonzora, however, acknowledged that there were still a number of areas where primary elections had not yet been held.





“We haven’t been able to meet our deadlines and we have to deal with appeals that are coming. I think we will be through by the end of this week,” he said.



