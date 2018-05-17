skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 17 May 2018
MDC ALLIANCE RALLY IN VUNGU : PICS
Thursday, May 17, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ED'S NEPHEW DEFEATS MAHIYA AGAIN
President Mnangagwa's nephew, Tongai has again defeated war veterans spokesman, Douglas Mahiya in Harare South. Tongai polled 2 590 ...
HRE BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD
A HARARE businessman from Avondale died after being shot in cold blood early yesterday morning. Police spokesperson, Chief Superintend...
ILL MOHADI EMERGES
Pres @edmnangagwa happy to see VP Mohadi, who has not been well for some time, back at work pic.twitter.com/FFvtdUAKEy — Clarkson Mam...
SIKHALA MOCKS CHIWENGA
Aspiring MDC Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Job Sikhala has described Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as being part of the ruling...
MUTSVANGWA PULLS A SHOCKER
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa has been given a respite and will no longer be subjected to an interna...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment