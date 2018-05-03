MAN RAPES GRANDDAUGHTER AS HER MUM SLEEPS

A 63-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man allegedly raped his six-year-old granddaughter at knife point on two consecutive nights while her mother was sleeping in the same room.



He allegedly threatened to kill the minor if she told anyone about the sex attack.





The man, whose name cannot be disclosed to protect the minor, appeared before Gokwe Magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing rape charges.





He was remanded in custody to today for trial after he pleaded not guilty.

The State led by Mr Tinei Tirigo alleges that at an unknown date but earlier this year, the man sneaked into the bedroom hut where the juvenile was sleeping with her mother.





The old man allegedly proceed to where the girl was sleeping and threatened to stab her to death with a knife that he was holding, if she screamed.





The court heard he forced himself on the girl while her mother was fast asleep on the other side of the room.

After the incident, the man threatened to kill the girl if she disclosed the act to anyone.

The following morning, the girl told her aunt who advised her to conceal the rape.





The following night, the old man used the same modus operandi to rape the girl and threatened to kill her if she dared disclose the matter.





The following morning, seeing that her aunt took no action, she reported the matter to a neighbour.





The villager told the Village Head who in turn reported the matter to Nembudziya Police Station leading to the man’s arrest. Chronicle