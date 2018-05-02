MAN LURES EX WITH ZITF TICKETS, RAPES HER

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping his ex-wife after he had promised her some ZITF tickets.



The man, who cannot be named to protect the woman, allegedly raped the woman last Friday at his home in Mpopoma suburb. A court heard that the woman managed to escape and ran home wearing a petticoat.





The matter was reported to the police who recovered the woman’s clothes from the man’s house.

The man was not asked to plead to rape when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube on Monday.





He was remanded in custody to May 14 for provision of a trial date. Mr Ncube advised the man to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said on Friday, the accused lured his ex-wife to his place of residence saying he had some trade fair tickets that he got from his uncle.

“At the man’s home the accused suddenly pulled the woman’s blouse and dragged her into his bedroom.





“The accused forcibly had unprotected sexual intercourse with the woman. The complainant screamed but no one could hear her as the radio was turned on high volume.”

The court heard that the woman managed to escape and she ran out of the house. Chronicle