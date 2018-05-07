MAN KILLED IN BRAWL OVER HOOKER

THREE machete-wielding artisanal miners reportedly killed their colleague in a brawl over a suspected sex worker in Mazowe on Friday.



Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident, but could not give more details.



“We received that murder case and the suspects are still at large. Unfortunately, I am not in the office right now for further details”, he said.



Sources claimed the victim, Sam Bhunu, was fatally assaulted by his colleagues at a bar in Mazowe, before his machete-wielding assailants fled in an unmarked black Honda Fit vehicle. Newsday