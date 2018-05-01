MAN FAKES MUM-IN-LAW'S DEATH

A MAN from Bulawayo nearly defrauded EcoSure Funeral Services of $2 000 after misrepresenting that his mother in-law had died.
Nyoni pleaded guilty to fraud while Moyo pleaded not guilty before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.
Moyo said he did not know that Ms Tshuma was alive and stated that he was only asked to fill out forms.
Mr Mkhwananzi remanded Nyoni in custody to tomorrow for plea recording. He remanded Moyo out of custody on $50 bail to the same day for provision of a trial date.
Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said the three went to EcoSure offices located along
Connaught Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way where they filed a death claim for Nyoni’s mother-in-law.
“On February 27, Nyoni filled in an EcoSure Death claim form to the effect that a beneficiary under his account, Tshuma, had passed on in Matshakayile Village, Lupane,” he said.
Mr Ndlovu said investigations done revealed that Ms Tshuma was still alive and the three had lied. He said by such misrepresentation they stood to benefit $2 000 from the claim in the event that the money was released. Chronicle
