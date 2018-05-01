LITTERBUGS TO BE HIT WITH $100 FINE

MOTORISTS and passengers who throw litter from car windows will now pay a fine of $100 up from $25, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate has said.



Speaking in Mangwe recently, Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the review of the fine would encourage members of the public to prioritise conserving the environment.



“We are tightening our laws around littering, if you are seen littering the environment from moving cars, it will no longer be $25 but $100 or more as punishment. No car will be allowed to move without a car bin from next month,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.





“We will hold a big conference to put a stamp on those laws in a few weeks to come. We have tried campaigning and raising awareness and it seems we are failing to put across the message as people continue littering with no remorse.”





She added that although Zimbabwe is a free country, the freedom does not entail littering or destroying the environment for future generations.





“We should take this environment issue seriously as learned people of Zimbabwe. We are killing ourselves slowly by using dangerous chemicals and littering the environment,” said Minister Muchinguri- Kashiri.





Littering occurs when people throw objects (often man-made) onto the ground and leave them, as opposed to disposing of them properly in bins or other designated areas. Litter can refer to anything from a small packet of potato crisps or a sweet wrapper to large bags of rubbish or even an area with large quantities of rubbish.





Litter discarded in streets and parks can travel through the storm drains to rivers, where it can cause harm to wildlife and aquatic life. Herald