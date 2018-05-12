LAWYERS SCRAMBLE FOR NPA POSTS

A RECORD 876 lawyers have applied to join the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as public prosecutors.

The applications follow a vacancy notice by the NPA inviting applications to fill the positions of public prosecutors, senior public prosecutors, principal public prosecutors and chief public prosecutors. Prosecutor General, Advocate Ray Goba said the response to the vacancy notices was overwhelming as they received 876 qualifying applications.





“We only have 264 prosecutors throughout the country and if we talk of about 800 applications it must mean they are outsiders. These are new applicants; these are new people who have applied.





“There has been an overwhelming response for very limited places that’s worrying because at the end of the day I will not know who will be successful or not,” said Adv Goba.





He said short listing was in progress and he could not say when the interviews would be conducted.





“I don’t have an idea because there are a lot of processes that have to be undertaken before we get to that,” he said. Adv Goba could not be drawn into disclosing how many posts were available.

In a vacancy notice, the NPA wrote: “The National Prosecuting Authority is established in terms of Section 258 of the Constitution with the responsibility to institute and undertake criminal prosecutions on behalf of the State in the Public interest. Career opportunities have arisen in the National Prosecuting Authority.”





“The National Prosecuting Authority invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill vacancies that may have arisen.”





Among the requirements for the posts are at least a law degree (LLB) or Masters Degree in Law as well as relevant experience depending on the posts.





Previously, Adv Goba confirmed that there were people who had resigned and were included in the number of vacancies advertised.





“How many we will employ will depend on the size of our establishment. The vacancies that exist are actually the vacancies that exist on the establishment that was approved,” he said

Soon after his appointment last year, Adv Goba hinted that his office planned to recruit 102 young lawyers to work as prosecutors.





“Recruitment of the 102 is expected to be the answer to concerns raised by members of the public regarding the issue of police, army and prison service prosecutors. We will be able to recruit young lawyers who are unemployed and make the conditions attractive to retain them,” he said.

Some sources within the NPA said the recruitment of qualified personnel would see police and army prosecutors that are seconded to the NPA being sent back to their organisations. Chronicle