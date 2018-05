KOMICHI FULL STATEMENT ON PRIMARIES

We have also received reports where people are re-registering themselves but in different wards and constituencies. A case in point is the registration of residents of ward 45 in Harare East onto the ward 25 of Goromonzi South voters’ roll. And the commissioner of oaths to the residential affidavits is one Terrence Mukupe whose recent notorious and treasonous utterances that the Zanu PF regime will not accept an election result that favours the opposition, leaves a lot to be desired.