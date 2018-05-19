KAROI BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD

A PROMINENT Karoi businessman, Ashwin Rama was shot and killed by suspected armed robbers on Thursday at his wholesale after he refused to open a safe, NewsDay Weekender has gathered.



Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the armed robbers approached the guard at the wholesale at around 7pm and forced their way into the premises, where Rama and four of his workers were.



“Rama refused to open the safe and one of the robbers struck him on the head several times before shooting him on the leg. The other workers were brutally attacked by the robbers. They broke into the safe and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash,” a source close to the investigations said.



The Indian businessman was rushed to Karoi General Hospital and was transferred to Harare, where he died on arrival.



Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. He said police were investigating a robbery, where thieves grabbed $1 598 from workers and an undisclosed amount from a safe at Rama Wholesalers in Karoi.



“The suspects were wielding a pistol and AK-47 gun and were driving a black car believed to be a Toyota Wish,” Nyathi said.



He warned businesspeople to improve security at their premises. “Where possible, businessmen must have CCTV to enhance security,” Nyathi said. Newsday