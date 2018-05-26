I WILL TURN NORTON INTO AN INDUSTRIAL HUB : MUTSVANGWA

Better days are beckoning for Norton as the town is set to be turned into an industrial hub, a senior Government official has said.



Addressing a campaign rally at Ngoni Grounds in Norton on Friday, Special Advisor to the President and Zanu-PF aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the strategic nature of the town in terms of mineral reserves will see the town being one of the most developed towns in Zimbabwe.



“You are aware that Norton is now the hub of big investment. Russians are going ahead with their massive mining project just outside Norton. We have the Chinese who are busy negotiating on more furnaces in Selous, which is of course part of Norton.





“We also have Zimplats, which is ploughing ahead to put a platinum refinery in Zimbabwe. There are Lebanon investors supporting small-scale miners. Norton is a hub of small-scale miners and we are going to tap all those investments to develop the town,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.





“This place is a hub of small-scale gold and chrome miners and we are working hard to make sure they are given access to lines of credit. As chairman of MMCZ (Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe), I fought hard for the recognition of small-scale miners,” he said.





Government, he said, is going to leverage on the area’s access to road and rail networks, including its status as an Special Economic Zone, in order to industrialise the area.





“We want the SEZ to tap into Norton’s proximity to major markets. Norton’s access to Mozambique through the major railway line can help restore the economy and improve capacity to produce goods and services competitively and also tap into the international markets.”





“Most importantly, deep water resources are very important in developing the area. Also the labour pool of Norton, which is a dormitory town of Harare, is very good. So they can quickly turn capital and labour into goods.

“We will push Norton to become the optimal investment district of Zimbabwe. Investments start at local government level, and Norton is going to take the leading role. These are the issues which we are dealing with to take advantage of President Mnangagwa’s declaration that Zimbabwe is open for business,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.





He urged people to vote for Zanu-PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections to protect Zimbabwe’s legacy and give President Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate.

He also claimed that Operation Restore Legacy began in Norton when people refused to vote for Mr Ronald Chindedza, who was allegedly imposed by the G40 faction in the October 2016 by-election.

“The people of Norton started Operation Restore Legacy when they refused to vote for a G40 cabalist and decided to vote for Temba Mliswa, but it’s high time the votes are returned to their rightful place to protect the legacy you fought for.”





Cde Mutsvangwa promised to help build robust road infrastructure and schools in Norton.

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, he said, has started setting up free internet centres for Norton residents.

Speaking at the same rally, Cde Langton Mutendereki, who initially contested against Cde Mutsvangwa in the primary elections, only to later give way to the Politburo member, said he was not forced to drop from the race.





“No one forced me to drop from the race. I did it for the party and decided that if we are to win Norton, let me drop and give my support to Cde Mutsvangwa. I am a professional and no amount of threats would have forced me to drop, but I did that on my own will for us to claim victory.”

Cde Mutendereki, who is now Cde Mutsvangwa’s campaign manager, urged Zanu-PF members to campaign as a united front.





The rally was attended by Politburo member Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Central Committee member Cde Bybit Lydia Tsomondo, war veterans from Harare and Mashonaland West, senior party officials and some Chinese investors. Sunday Mail