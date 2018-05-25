GRANNY BEGS NEIGHBOUR TO IMPREGNATE MENTALLY ILL DAUGHTER

A GWANDA granny begged her neighbour to impregnate her mentally challenged daughter in a bid to raise money to fend for her family.



This emerged after Ms Felunah Hlabandewa of Sherbon Resettlement, West Nicholson area dragged Dumisani Maseko to court over maintenance of her five-month-old grandson.



In his defence, Maseko told the court that Ms Hlabandewa was the one who approached him sometime last year and begged him to impregnate her mentally challenged daughter so that she could have someone to look after her.

Ms Hlabandewa admitted she made the agreement with Maseko saying it was in a bid to secure a good future for her daughter.



In her application for maintenance, she said Maseko was not providing anything towards the upkeep of his child. She demanded $118 monthly maintenance from him.



“Maseko impregnated my mentally challenged daughter but they didn’t get married. He is a miner and I know that he is capable of supporting his child but he isn’t willing to do that.

“I’m the grandmother of the child and I’m the one who is looking after him as the mother is incapable. I’m struggling to fend for the child as I rely on communal farming in order to put food on the table,” she said.



In response, Maseko denied neglecting his child. He said he was no longer employed but whenever he got money he would send it to Ms Hlabandewa.





“I’m not employed at the moment but I did some mining in December last year where I was paid $350 and I gave them $120 towards my child’s upkeep. I offer support whenever I can”.

Gwanda magistrate Mr Obedience Matare ordered Maseko to pay $25 each month towards the upkeep of his child.





Mr Matare reprimanded Ms Hlabandewa and Maseko over the agreement they made.

“If indeed it is correct that your daughter has a mental deficiency then it means that you and the respondent committed a serious crime. The respondent had sexual intercourse with someone without her consent and you applicant were an accomplice in this case as you helped him commit the offence.





“A person with a mental deficiency is incapable of making sound decisions and can’t fully comprehend the consequences of their actions,” said Mr Matare. Chronicle