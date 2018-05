GOVT SUSPENDS WEED LICENSING

“When I was talking to the deputy minister of Agriculture, he told me that they had over 350 applications. The expectations of most of the applicants was that they will be allowed to grow mbanje on their farms, and then there is so much difference in terms of what people are asking for . . . we had a Dutch investor whose proposal was saying that all he needed was 60 hectares and out of 60 hectares he was talking of making as much as $100 million to $200 million annually, and then we have another investor who was saying that he needs 10 000 hectares and out of 10 000 hectares he was talking of making about $100 million to $200 million as well. There is too much of a difference.”