GOVT SLAMS MUKUPE ARMY COMMENTS

“In the wake of media reports (“Army won’t let Chamisa rule: Minister”) ascribed to Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe who is also a Zanu PF candidate in the forthcoming harmonised elections, both the ruling Zanu PF party and its government wish to make it very clear that the said sentiments attributed to the Deputy Minister, if true, are both reckless and most unfortunate, as they do not represent the official position and attitude of the party, government and the Defence establishment.