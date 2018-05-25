GIRL'S SEXUAL ABUSE REVEALED 10 YEAR LATER

A court has exposed a woman who gave birth while she was 15-years-old and ordered her to help police to arrest the father- 10 years after she had the child.



Sindiso Mzizi (25) from Tshabalala suburb told a court during mitigation that she had conceived her first born child while she was 15 years old when she appeared in court together with Falisi Ncube (19) and Perfect Mahlangu (22) all from Tshabalala suburb for allegedly assaulting Mrs Ntombi Moyo (31) on Sunday.



The husband was identified in court as Bornwell Moyo and Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube expressed his shock that the law had not caught up with Moyo after 10 years. Chronicle