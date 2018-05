EMPTY GONGS : MATEMADANDA SLAMS OPPOSITION

“We now know there is cheating, theft of cell registers and stuffing of ballots. I am saying we must all be in the structures of the party and we must not be perpetually crying like the opposition which makes noise all the time when they know they will never rule this country anyway. I am here to say the party should move forward. We do not want people who say if this or that is not resolved we will do ‘bhora mudondo’. This means that such people have not been with us.”