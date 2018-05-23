ED OPENS BORROWDALE VILLAGE WALK





President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s commitment towards the economic revival of the country has seen him emphasising on economics ahead of politics, a message he has highlighted a number of times.





Cde Mnangagwa reiterated on the need to uphold economic empowerment ahead of politics when he officially opened the second phase of one of the country’s premier shopping malls, the Borrowdale Village Walk this Wednesday evening.





The Borrowdale Village Walk situated next to Sam Levy’s Village in the up-market suburb of Borrowdale in Harare was constructed using the strip mall concept by private sector players, Mopani Property Development and Terrace Africa.





Upon his arrival, President Mnangagwa was taken on a tour of the complex by Mr John Moxon, the Chairman of Thomas Meikles (TM), and directors of Mopani Property Development.





The mall comprises 32 shops including drive throughs, banks, boutiques, a hardware and restaurants.





Before concluding his tour, Cde Mnangagwa had an opportunity to pick a few grocery items in one of the supermarkets, which is the anchor tenant of the mall and thereafter officially opened the complex.





“Let us think big, the possibilities of the Zimbabwe of tomorrow are limitless. If we are united, we have a peaceful and stable country, the sky is the limit. Now I am saying to you economics, economics, economics in the front seat and politics back seat,” said Cde Mnangagwa, adding that his government is committed to partner the private sector for economic recovery of the country.





“All of us as Zimbabweans should also prioritise issues that are geared towards the promotion of economic revival and not just concentrate on political matters. Infrastructure developers and real estate moguls should design and plan their investments with the vision and national aspirations in mind,” he added.





Cde Mnangagwa also said local and foreign investors are welcome to identify investment possibilities within the context of the country’s vision to become a middle income economy by 2030.





He then urged Zimbabweans to play a part in curbing corruption, saying the cost of such societal ills have far reaching implications.





TM Chairman, Mr John Moxon and TM PicknPay Managing Director, Mr Malcolm Mycroft thanked the President for his vision and commitment to provide Zimbabweans with modern social amenities.



