ED IN QATAR

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who left Harare last night, has arrived in Doha, Qatar for a three day official visit.



The President who was accompanied by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Cde Perrance Shiri, the Minister of Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa, Minister of Industry and Commence Cde Mike Bimha and the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Cde Winston Chitando, was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport By Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga and other senior government officials.



The President is expected to see the Emir of Qatar today for discussions.