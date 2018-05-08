President Emmerson Mnangagwa says heads will roll soon after the forthcoming harmonised elections and even the old cabinet members who do not fit into the new vision will have to go.





Addressing Zimbabweans in Doha, Qatar, the President said those heads of parastatals and members of his cabinet, except a few who replaced the g-40 cabal which went into exile, who are still part of the old order will have to go.





Cde Mnangagwa said he will have a new team which shares his vision of a prosperous Zimbabwe and work towards achieving a middle income economy by 2030.





“I have no doubt that soon after elections that are coming in July, many heads will roll, not among you, we now emphasise on productivity, professionalism, hard work, honest work, that is the mantra. Our work ethic is changing, I used to arrive at work earlier than my directors, now I find them there. Even the ministers have changed,” said Cde Mnangagwa.





Cde Mnangagwa also reiterated his pledge to stamp out corruption especially in government and parastatals, saying the day of reckoning is soon approaching.





“My administration is not going to tolerate any form of corruption at any level. To do this, we need the support of other institutions: the police, judiciary, the anti corruption commission and the National Prosecuting Authority, we are in the process of making them pull in one direction. Those we discover to be resisting, we are saying go home,” the President said.

He invited all Zimbabweans to participate in the rebuilding of the country which has witnessed a serious decline in economy for the past years.





The President also explained to the Zimbabweans in Qatar what transpired in Zimbabwe after operation restore legacy and the challenges Zimbabwe is facing and how he intends to resolve them head-on with the assistance and co-operation of all Zimbabweans and the international community.





President Mnangagwa is in Doha on a three day state visit and yesterday he presided over the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Earlier today, he toured a cultural village in Doha, the 2022 World Cup bid offices and the Qatar foundation.





Speaking during the tour, Cde Mnangagwa said people are defined by their culture and the legacy left by those who departed and the footprints of the present for the benefit of future generations. zbc