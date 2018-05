The Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province, Cde Webster Shamu has been relieved of his duties.



In a statement this evening, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said Cde Shamu’s removal from office is with immediate effect.





He added that in relieving Cde Shamu of his duties, President Emmerson Mnangagwa exercised his power in terms of section 108 (1) (a) as read with section 340 (1) of the Constitution.