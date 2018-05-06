ED APPOINTS NEW ENVOY TO SA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Mr David Douglas Hamadziripi as the new Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa.



Mr Hamadziripi replaces Ambassador Isaac Moyo, who is now the Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation after his appointment last year in December.

According to the Government Gazette published last week, Mr Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet said the President had appointed the ambassador in terms of the Constitution.





“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110(2) (i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (no. 20) Act 2013, appointed Mr David Douglas Hamadziripi as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Africa,” he said.





Mr Hamadziripi is the former Acting Secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry.

“As for the presentation of credentials to the South African President, the date will be determined by their government in consultation with our own Department of Research Policy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”





The career diplomat was Multilateral Affairs Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and once served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France. He also acted as Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

Mr Hamadziripi has served on several intergovernmental bodies, the United Nations and UNESCO. South Africa is Zimbabwe’s largest trading partner as well as a key political ally. Herald