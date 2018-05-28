The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has condemned deputy Finance and Economic Planning minister Terrence Mukupe’s disturbing denigration of opposition leader Tendai Biti over anti-retroviral (ARVs) drugs.
ZADHR said political leaders must be torch bearers in the fight against HIV/Aids and associated stigma and discrimination.
Mukupe’s comments, the lobby group said, could be a microcosm of government’s attitude towards HIV/Aids.
“With such utterances from a deputy minister of Finance it piques people’s minds on how the health sector is generally underfunded.
“We believe the lack of appreciation of issues such as the impact of HIV/AIDS on the socio-political landscape of the country generally drive the poor financing of the sector. Hon. Mukupe in this instance personifies such failures,” the group said.
“Stigma and discrimination remains a threat to the fight against HIV/Aids and as ZADHR we call upon all leaders, political, religious and community alike to take a stand against this vice.” Daily News
Monday, 28 May 2018
DOCS CONDEMN MUKUPE
The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has condemned deputy Finance and Economic Planning minister Terrence Mukupe’s disturbing denigration of opposition leader Tendai Biti over anti-retroviral (ARVs) drugs.
0 comments:
Post a Comment