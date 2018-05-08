CROC ATTACK BRIDE DISCHARGED

A woman whose hand had to be amputated following a crocodile attack while canoeing on the Zambezi River five days before her wedding last week, has been discharged from hospital.



Mrs Zanele Ndlovu-Fox, who got married to her sweetheart Mr Jamie Fox in a heart warming ceremony at Mater Dei hospital chapel on Saturday, was discharged from the institution on Monday evening.



The ever cheerful newly-wed wrote on her Whatsapp status that she was discharged and thanked her friends and family for their love and support.





A family spokesperson that was in touch with The Chronicle said Mrs Ndlovu-Fox was recovering at a private place and would be seeing her doctors.

The couple in an earlier interview said they would be going to the United Kingdom where Mr Fox is based.





Asked where they would be having their honeymoon, the lovebirds chuckled and said it was their little secret.





“We can’t share the location, you guys might just follow us with your cameras there, we won’t take that risk. It’s a beautiful place and our own little secret,” she said amid laughter.

The story of the lovebirds has caught global media attention and they are trending on many online news platforms.

The Chronicle has received interesting feedback from readers who have been following the story and were commending the couple for defying the predicaments and obstacles by proceeding with their wedding as planned.





Mrs Ndlovu-Fox was attacked by a crocodile while she was canoeing on the upper Zambezi with her fiancé’s family who had come for the wedding from the United Kingdom. She was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria Falls before being transferred to Mater Dei hospital.

Her right arm had to be amputated due to the horrific injury she sustained.





“Everything is almost sorted and we are going home very soon. Our love story is amazing and I knew she was the one way before I even proposed to her. I’m a happy man,” said Mr Fox. Chronicle