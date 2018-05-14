COP RAPIST ARRESTED

A POLICE officer stationed at Mzilikazi Police Station in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping two women on separate occasions after assaulting and threatening to kill them.



Crispen Tshuma from Njube suburb allegedly throttled his victims aged 22 and 24 years before forcing himself on them.





He allegedly approached the women on separate occasions and threatened to arrest them before ordering them to accompany him to the police station and thereafter raped them.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova heard that Tshuma raped one of the women at knife point.

According to the State, Tshuma targeted women who had just parted with their boyfriends around Entumbane suburb.





He allegedly introduced himself as sergeant Musvipe before threatening to arrest the women.

Tshuma was not asked to plead to two counts of rape and was remanded in custody to May 28. Mr Matova advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said Tshuma raped the women in March this year. Mr Ndlovu said Tshuma threatened to arrest one of his victims for public indecency before raping her near Entumbane complex Police Base.





“The accused took the complainant to Entumbane complex Police Base and asked her to wait outside. He returned minutes later and demanded a $20 fine from the complainant for public indecency,” he said.





“The accused dragged the complainant behind the Police Base precast wall where he throttled her before ordering her to undress. When she refused, he punched her in the face until she complied and thereafter he forcibly had unprotected sexual intercourse with her.”





The prosecutor said Tshuma lied to his other victim that her boyfriend had stolen his phone so he wanted her to escort him to his place.





He took the woman to a bush and raped her at knife point.

“When they were crossing Fambeki stream, the accused dragged the complainant by the neck, saying ‘Izinto sezitshintshile’ (things have changed). He dragged her for about 100 metres while covering her mouth so that she would not scream. The accused produced a knife and ordered the complainant to strip and lie on a rock. He then raped her,” said Mr Ndlovu.





He said the women reported the rape to the police and were referred to hospital for medical examination. Chronicle