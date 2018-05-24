CHIEF BEATEN UP BY SON-IN-LAW

AN Esigodini man assaulted 88-year-old Chief Sigola who is also his father-in-law after he told him to vacate his homestead and build his own home.



Austin Sibanda (55) of Springvale Farm appeared before Gwanda provincial magistrate, Mr Maphios Moyo, facing two counts of physical abuse but the charges were withdrawn after plea.





In withdrawing the charges, Chief Sigola said he had considered that his daughter would face challenges if her husband was convicted.





“If this case goes further and my son-in-law is convicted that will mean my daughter and their children will suffer and I don’t want that to happen,” he said.





Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze said Sibanda assaulted Chief Sigola (Zaphania Sigola) twice in November last year.





“In November last year Chief Sigola approached his son-in-law who was staying with him and told him that he had to vacate the homestead and find a place of his own as he couldn’t continue supporting him and his family.





“This made Sibanda furious and he pushed Chief Sigola to the ground. On a later day Chief Sigola again told his son-in-law to vacate his homestead but he refused saying he was not going anywhere. Sibanda pushed Chief Sigola and he fell onto a concrete slab. He further tried to hit him with a log but other people restrained him,” he said.

Mr Mafudze said Chief Sigola sustained bruises as a result of the incident. Chronicle