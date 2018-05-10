CHAMISA : I HAVE NOT CALLED FOR ANY PROTEST

But for now President Adv. Chamisa has NOT called for any such demonstrations and we wish to dissociate him from any flyer falsely purporting there will be nationwide protests on Friday, 11 May 2018.

If, and when he decides to call for any demonstrations, the MDC-T leader and MDC-T Alliance Presidential candidate will openly and publicly call for such protests giving the time, form and nature of any such protests using official party platforms. The flyers calling for a demonstration tomorrow are a hoax and their only intention is to soil and malign the good standing of the people’s President. Zimbabweans should not pay any attention to such mischievous flyers as their leader has NOT called for any form of protests.

We will not call for protests in such a clumsy and murky manner. We are sticklers to the law, to order and to Constitutionalism. We will go public about any protest that we call for, which protests will be peaceful and will comply with the law and the Constitutional provisions of the land.

For now, President Chamisa has NOT called for any such demonstrations and we wish to dismiss the flyers currently circulating with the contempt that they deserve.

Behold the new.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications