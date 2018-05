CHAMISA AND BITI PARTIES CLASH OVER SEATS

Contacted for comment yesterday, Banda said: “Is it not that we have a big banner called MDC Alliance, and partners in the alliance have negotiators at national level? I am not aware that they have been given those seats and who gave them. As a province, we have no power to refuse with seats as long as the national negotiators have agreed on that. We are implementers and we cannot refuse with seats if national negotiators gave them. At the moment, I cannot say which wards they have been given because nothing has been communicated to me by national negotiators.