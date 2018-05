BALLOT PAPER DEMANDS OUTRAGEOUS : CHARAMBA

Mr Charamba continued: “The idea behind creating those constitutional commissions was to involve Parliament in their constitution so that their creation went beyond the interests and dictates of the Executive which is why the Standing Rules and Orders Committee of Parliament became a part appointing authority in respect of all commissions. The only difference was the degree of participation of the SROC in respect of each of these commissions. So, there was a deliberate attempt to insulate these commissions at the stage of constituting them by involving Parliament.